Eleven Indians in fray at Shooting World Cup stage 3 in Cyprus

An 11-member Indian team, including the likes of Olympians Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Kynan Chenai, will compete at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage 3 starting from Friday at Larnaka, Cyprus.

The competition will be among the last along with the Shotgun World Championships in August in Moscow where the shooters will have to log qualifying points for the World Cup Finals to be held here in October.

India's Ankur Mittal has already qualified for the New Delhi event after his Gold medal winning effort in the Men's Double Trap in the second stage in Acapulco, Mexico. Ankur had also won Silver in the first stage held in New Delhi.

The other 10 Indian shooters will be looking to do the same in Larnaka. India have entries in four of the five medal competitions, the Women's Skeet being the only exception.

A total of 429 shooters will participate in the competition, representing 61 National Olympic Committees accumulating a total of 435 starts. Larnaka will be hosting a World Cup stage for the second time after 2015.

Team for World Cup stage 3:

Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Shaikh, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Men's Double Trap: Ankur Mittal, Shapath Bharadwaj, Sangram Dahiya

Men's Trap: Kynan Chenai, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

Women's Trap: Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, Seema Tomar