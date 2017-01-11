EFL CUP: Manchester United plant foot in final

A ninth consecutive win for the Red Devils, who are looking unbeatable at the moment.

Manchester United scored two second-half goals to beat a gritty Hull City side in the first leg of their EFL Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, making them heavy favourites to reach the final at Wembley.

Jose Mourinho made several changes to the side that steamrolled Reading in the FA Cup, with star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic rested for another game as a Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday looms large on the horizon.

Marcus Rashford continued as the sole striker in their 4-2-3-1 formation, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Juan Mata starting on either side of captain Wayne Rooney in a relatively strong playing XI.

And it was Mkhitaryan and Mata who combined to provide the breakthrough for the Red Devils in the 56th minute, the Armenian heading Antonio Valencia’s cross back across goal for the Spaniard to tap in from close range.

The goal came at a crucial time for the hosts, who had dominated the match from the off but were unable to breach a side that are bottom of the Premier League.

Paul Pogba was the standout player for Mourinho’s men, pulling the strings in midfield and even coming close to doubling his side’s lead in the 72nd minute with a free kick which rattled the woodwork.

Anthony Marital and Jesse Lingard were thrown on by Mourinho as he eyed a sizeable lead going into the return leg which is scheduled for the 27th of January, but it was gangly Marouane Fellaini who got that crucial goal in the 87th minute.

Matteo Darmian sent in a deep cross from the left, and the big Belgian’s looping header deceived Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic to give United an almost-unassailable lead in the two-legged semi-final. The fact that he sprinted to hug manager Mourinho will perhaps give him some benefit of doubt as in recent weeks the amount of criticism he has come in for has been severe, particularly from the United faithful.

A perfect week, but Mourinho’s real test is on Sunday, when United welcome arch-rivals Liverpool in what is a titanic clash of two of the Premier League’s most in-form sides. And with the Red Devils being afforded an extra day’s rest since Liverpool play Southampton in the other semi-final on Wednesday night, there can be no excuses.