Eden Hazard, other stars who could leave Chelsea in the summer

Ideally, things should be perfect at Chelsea this summer. They are on the cusp of lifting their second English Premier League title in three years and are heavy favourites to beat arch-rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final.

Should they trump the Gunners at Wembley, it would mean Antonio Conte will have won the league and cup double in his debut season with the Blues.

Still, despite having a manager who has brought instant success coupled with an almost-unlimited bankroll, the Chelsea faithful are worried that some of their brightest stars could leave the club in the summer.

The Statesman has highlighted the biggest names that could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer below:

Eden Hazard

The saying that there’s no smoke without fire is apt for Chelsea’s Belgian maestro and his flirtations with Spanish giants Real Madrid. He has publicly stated that a contract extension with Chelsea is on hold till the summer, prompting massive speculation of a move to the Bernabeu.

Long touted as the heir to the throne jointly occupied by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, the diminutive winger’s ambitions of playing for the biggest clubs on the planet is understandable.

However, while the 26-year-old isn't short on talent, Zinedine Zidane’s men already have a stockpile of high-profile players warming the bench and unless Gareth Bale or Karim Benzema depart, it wouldn't make sense for Hazard to make the switch.

Paris Saint-Germain are another club said to be in the running for Hazards’ signature but it remains to be seen if the Belgian would want to shift to a league which if we are being completely honest, isn't anywhere near as competitive as the EPL and doesn't have the stature of the La Liga.

Interested parties: Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain

Transfer Possibility: High

Diego Costa

A done deal already? The combative striker had a fiery row with Conte in January as the cash-rich Chinese Super League came calling, but Costa’s departure only looked to be delayed, not denied.

Reports are circling that the Brazil-born Spaniard has agreed a pre-contract with Tianjin Quanjian and a mammoth transfer fee (£76 million) is in the offing. That kind of money for Costa would be too irresistible for the Blues, who can then reinvest the dough in a younger striker (Romelu Lukaku, we are looking at you!).

At 28, Costa can still cut it in the world's most competitive league. But since his priorities are clearly different, Chelsea cannot force him to stay beyond the summer. In fact, they should start preparing for life without him.

Interested parties: Tianjin Quanjian

Transfer Possibility: Extreme

Cesc Fabregas

It’s been a strange season for Cesc Fabregas at Chelsea, contributing to the Blues’ imminent league triumph with four goals and nine assists. But if one looks closer at his stats, the fact that he has had more substitute appearances than stats suggest all is not well.

Termed a luxury player by most experts, Fabregas simply does not have the work-rate to start every game. With Conte preferring to use him as an impact substitute and for the club at least, the results have been evident.

However, will Fabregas be okay with that?

At 29, he doesn't have many major moves left in him and should another year of him warm the bench, he might as well forget moving to a top-notch side. A player of his reputation and talent should be playing on a regular basis and for that reason alone, a shift to the Spanish La Liga or perhaps Italian Serie A could see him thriving again.

Rumours of a move to Liverpool/Manchester United are circulating but a shift back to Spain or perhaps Italy would make more sense for the playmaker.

Interested parties: Liverpool, Manchester United

Transfer Possibility: High



John Terry

The club’s long-serving captain will leave at the end of the season, the 36-year-old announced in April. After a plethora of trophies with the Blues over the course of 19-year-old career, the centre-back will be shifting base and despite his advancing age, there seems to be no shortage of takers.

He may have been a virtual spectator during his final season at the club, but he will want to prove he can still cut it at the highest level. His family will be a major factor in any move, which makes a transfer abroad an unlikely option.

So with a stay in the English Premier League paramount to the former England captain, Terry has been linked with shock moves to Arsenal and Manchester United, among others. Moves to sides like Crystal Palace or even Stoke City look logical, should the clubs be able to come to an agreement with Terry.

Interested parties: Arsenal, Manchester United, Shanghai Shenhua

Transfer Possibility: Confirmed

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has had a solid if unspectacular 2016-17 season, which would prompt many to question his inclusion in this article. Surprisingly, the main protagonist in any potential move for Courtois is not the keeper himself, but Manchester United custodian David de Gea.

The Spaniard is being courted by Spanish giants Real Madrid and while it is highly unlikely Manchester United will resist a move for the second year in a row, in the off chance that de Gea stays at Old Trafford, Courtois is said to be Madrid’s number two choice.

And to complicate matters, in case de Gea moves, United manager Jose Mourinho is said to be favouring Courtois as the Spaniards’ replacement.

However, the Blues are said to be offering the 24-year-old a new deal to ward off any suitors and should he ink a new deal, any potential rumours will surely die an early death.

Interested parties: Real Madrid, Manchester United

Transfer Possibility: Unlikely