Double points finish for Force India at Hungarian GP

Sahara Force India registered yet another double points finish after Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon claimed a creditable eighth and ninth positions at the Hungarian Grand Prix, here.

By virtue of this show, Sahara Force India collected six points from the race and consolidate its fourth position at the Constructor's standings with 101 points.

Incidentally, the Silverstone-based side managed an identical result in the British Grand Prix with the only exception being change of positions for the drivers.

While Perez started 13th from the grid, his teammate Ocon was placed at the 13th spot in the starting line-up.

Sebastian Vettel increased his drivers' world championship lead to 14 points when he defeated teammate Kimi Raikkonen for one-two finish for Ferrari.

Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton claimed the third and fourth positions followed by Red Bull's Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso of McLaren, Toro Roso's Carlos Sainz.

Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren completed the top 10 positions.