Carlo Ancelotti may have won a few trophies during his time as Chelsea manager, but now that he is with Bayern Munich, the Italian, in a lighter note, suggested that he wouldn't want the Blues winning this year’s Champions League.

“I wouldn’t wish him to win the Champions League,” Ancelotti said with a laugh ahead of Bayern’s tie with the Blues at the 2017 International Champions Cup when asked on Antonio Conte’s work at Chelsea and the Champions League.

“The team is better compared to last year, and last year was fantastic for Antonio. The thing about Antonio is that he has the ability to change the mentality of the team and their style of play. For this reason, I think they are really competitive, but to win the Champions League...I don’t know. I hope not,” Ancelotti said.

Bayern face a highly confident Chelsea side at the National Stadium in Singapore on Tuesday in the ICC tournament, and despite getting thumped by AC Milan on the weekend, Ancelotti feels too much shouldn't be read into pre-season losses as coaches are testing different systems.

“In this period you can make mistakes because it is procedure, Pre-season is used for all the teams to prepare well. Of course, nobody is happy to lose 4-0, so we hope to perform differently tomorrow,” Ancelotti added.