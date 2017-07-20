Dominic Solanke nets 1st Liverpool goal as Reds beat Crystal Palace

Dominic Solanke got off the mark for Liverpool as the Reds beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in their Premier League Asia Trophy at the Hong Kong Stadium.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp started several big guns against fellow Premier League side Palace, with club record-signing Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge the German tactician’s first-choice attack trio for the night.

Their midfield and defence had a mix of experience and youth, with Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana, Joel Matip playing alongside the likes of Ben Woodburn and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Palace, who appointed Frank de Boer as their manager in the summer, had a strong starting XI with ex-Liverpool striker Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha and Jason Puncheon all featuring.

The Reds were heavy favourites to win Wednesday’s tie, but despite enjoying the lion’s share of possesion, were unable to find the vital breakthrough.

Sturridge had a good chance in the 13th minute, but his first-time shot from a low Alexander-Arnold cross was bravely blocked by Scott Dann.

Henderson and Sturride deftly combined three minutes later to set up a volley for Lallana, but the English midfielder’s effort was high and wide, much to the relief of the Palace defence.

Palace had a chance of their own, but Keshi Anderson’s shot from an acute angle was stopped by Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet as the Eagles looked to stretch the Reds defence on the break.

Sturridge had one last opening to break the deadlock when he cut in from the left but his right-footed shot was saved by Wayne Hennessey and the half-time whistle sounded with the tie scoreless.

Klopp made four changes at half-time and by the 51st minute had replaced 10 players from his original starting XI, with Mignolet the sole survivor.

Philippe Coutinho and Dominic Solanke were among the substitutes and the Brazilian almost made an instant impact but his shot from the outside the box flew over the bar.

De Boer made two changes at the hour-mark but much to his dismay, Liverpool took the lead almost instantly after the substitutions.

Solane rifled in a shot from the edge of penalty area and the ball sped in to the bottom corner, despite the best efforts of a sprawling Hennessey.

The former Chelsea starlet, who signed for Liverpool this summer, collected Divock Origi’s deft back-heel pass before sending in a low-but-powerful shot in the 60th minute.

De Boer continued to make changes after seeing his side go down, but it was Liverpool who would find the second goal and with it, confirm the result of the match.

Marko Grujic had gone close to doubling Liverpool’s lead with a long-range shot but it was fellow substitute Origi who would find that killer goal.

The Belgian finished from close-range 11 minutes from time and with the result, Liverpool keep their unbeaten pre-season intact.

They next play Leiceister City in the second Premier League Asia Trophy tie on Saturday before flying back to Europe to face Hertha Berlin and they will then take part in the Audi Cup in Munich.