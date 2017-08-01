Dinesh Chandimal to return for second Test against India

Newly-appointed Test captain Dinesh Chandimal will return for the second cricket Test against India starting at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground here from Thursday, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) confirmed on Tuesday.

Chandimal missed the opening match of the three-Test series at Galle as he was down with pneumonia.

The wicket keeper-batsman was hospitalised here on the eve of the opening game, which the hosts lost by 304 runs to trail the series 0-1.

Veteran left-arm spinner Rangana Herath, who was the stand-in skipper for the first Test, is still recuperating from a finger injury.

Herath suffered the injury on the third afternoon of the Test, making him unavailable to bat during the home team's second innings at Galle.

Sri Lanka squad for second Test:

Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Nuwan Pradeep, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Thirimanne.



