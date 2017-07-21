Dinesh Chandimal to miss Sri Lanka's first Test against India

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the first Test against India next week after being admitted to a hospital with pneumonia and has been replaced by Rangana Herath as captain of the team.

Sri Lanka chief selector Sanath Jayasuriya said that Chandimal's health would be monitored and a call on his availability for the second Test will be taken accordingly.

“He is down with pneumonia and will not be able to play the first Test starting on Wednesday,” said Jayasuriya.

Chandimal was named the skipper of the Test squad after Angelo Mathews quit captaincy following a 2-3 ODI series defeat against Zimbabwe.

The first Test between India and Sri Lanka will commence in Galle on July 26.

The two teams will play three Tests, five ODIs and one T20 International.