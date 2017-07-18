Diego Forlan in talks with Norwegian club

Former Uruguay and Manchester United striker Diego Forlan, who has not played since ending a spell with Indian Super League outfit Mumbai City FC in December, is in talks to join Norwegian top-flight club Sandefjord.

Player agent Terje Liverod, a Norwegian who lives in Uruguay, said he was involved in negotiations to woo the 38-year-old out of retirement, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I can confirm that Sandefjord are trying to sign Forlan," Liverod was quoted as saying by the Uol news portal.

"He is the most professional player I've seen. Obviously he is able to bring something different to the team despite lacking match fitness."