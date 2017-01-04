Dhoni quits as limited overs captain

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday quit as captain of India's limited overs side.

However, the star batsman will be available for selection for the three-match One-Day International (ODI) and T20 International series against England starting January 15.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni has informed the BCCI, that he wishes to step down as the captain of the Indian Cricket Team from the One Day Internationals and the T20 Internationals formats of the game," a statement from the board read.

"He will be available for the selection for the One Day and T20I series against England and the same has been conveyed to the Senior Selection Committee."

Test skipper Virat Kohli is the front-runner to replace the Ranchi wicketkeeper-batsman at the helm.

With inputs from agencies