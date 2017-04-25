German football’s most epic rivalry, Der Klassiker, will witness is latest instalment when Bayern Munich host Borussia Dortmund in the DFB Pokal semifinal on Wednesday night at Munich's Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians will be looking to put their European heartbreak at the hands of Real Madrid behind them as will Borussia Dortmund who were knocked out at the hands of Monaco

The League is out of Die Borussen’s reach. Hence, their young squad may have more motivation as they try to end the season with at least one trophy. Beating Bayern on their home turf, however, will be no easy feat and regardless of the outcome, this will be one cracking game of football.

Bayern Munich

Munich were unlucky to lose to Madrid, but have only themselves to blame after being extremely profligate, a trait normally not associated with German’s most successful team.

They beat their arch-rivals four-one recently in the league. But without the likes of Manuel Neuer, they will find it difficult to achieve a repeat of that scoreline. For Dortmund’s youthful exuberance is at times almost impossible to stop. That is why Bayern need their big guns to be firing on all cylinders at the Allianz Arena.

At the centre of the attention will be Robert Lewandowski, a man who Dortmund need no reminding of after having spent a goal-laden four years with the Black and Yellow.

Javi Martinez and David Alaba are struggling with minor injuries but should make the match day squad at least, giving Ancelotti an almost full complement of player to choose from. With their European ambitions curtailed, the pressure is on the Italian manager to deliver a League and Cup double at least.



What they are saying: “You practice a penalty in training from time to time, but we don't want to let it come to that,” Bayern captain Philip Lahm (as per www.fcbayern.com)

Injury doubts: Manuel Neuer (Foot), Javi Martinez (Thigh), David Alaba(Thigh)

Suspension Alert: None

Borussia Dortmund

While it would be unfair to say Sven Ulreich is Bayern’s weak link, there is no denying that the Bayern’s reserve keeper is no patch on Manuel Neuer. So with Bayern without their No. 1, and Marco Reus fit and firing again, there is plenty of optimism for this young Dortmund side who will be desperate to avoid ending the season empty-handed.

Dortmund’s front three of Ousmane Dembele, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyna and Reus is as good as any across Europe and with no Neuer between the posts, they will be licking their lips in anticipation.

Centre-back Sokratis suffered a knock over the weekend but he should be fit to start. However, Nuri Sahin suffered ligament damage which means his season has come to an end. Sahin’s loss shouldn't be concerning Thomas Tuchel too much as he has plenty of talent to call upon.

What they are saying: “Whenever Marco Reus plays he scores important goals for us. That goes to show what and who we have been missing throughout this season. Marco is a guy who can do special things. We need him to be on top form, otherwise we don't have a chance in Munich” Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel (As per www.bvb.de)

Injury doubts: Mario Gotze, Marc Bartra (Wrist), Andre Schurrle( ) Sokratis (Muscle Injury), Nuri Sahin (Ankle)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: The first Der Klassiker began with a 2–0 win for Dortmund in Munich on 16 October 1965!