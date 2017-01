Ferrer lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Brisbane International tennis tournament.

Spaniard David Ferrer lost to Australia's Jordan Thompson in the second round of the Brisbane International tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Aussie achieved success with a 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 result after two hours and 38 minutes against the veteran, reports Efe.

Thompson will now face Japanese Kei Nishikori, who defeated American Jared Donaldson 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.