Daniel Sturridge still Liverpool's best striker: Ian Rush

Liverpool legend Ian Rush on Thursday put his weight behind club striker and England international Daniel Sturridge to return to form and fire the Reds to a top-four finish.

"Daniel Sturridge is probably the most gifted striker we have got," Rush told the Daily Mail.

"I was made up that he didn't go in January and I hope he is still here next year but you have got to fight for your place. I think he will fight for his place," he added.

Sturridge has so far netted just two English Premier League (EPL) goals this season after falling down the pecking order under manager Jurgen Klopp.

"One thing for certain this year is that we will need Daniel Sturridge and once he gets that chance he has to take it," Rush said.

"And when he does take it and starts scoring again I think he'll play a major part in Liverpool making the top four," he added.

Liverpool have had an indifferent start to 2017 dropping to fifth position with their latest setback being a 0-2 defeat at the hands of relegation prospects Hull City.