Dani Ceballos will be pillar of Real Madrid: Florentino Perez

New arrival Dani Ceballos will be a pillar of Real Madrid for the future, Florentino Perez, President of the Spanish football champions, said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old Ceballos was presented as a new player at Real Madrid on Thursday, after he penned a six-season contract with the 12-time UEFA Champions League winners, reports Efe.

"We are presenting a new player who will help to excite the fans and make their dreams come true. He is a young player who is excelling at this moment in time and will be a pillar of the club for the future. Though his humility, hard work and sheer talent, he was recently named best player at the Euro Under 21 championships," Perez said during the presentation.

"Now the real challenge starts, and you must succeed at this club for you, your family and for our fans all around the world, who are already fully convinced of your talents.

"The fans will back you to the hilt, knowing that you will give your all for Real Madrid. You have already shown your class since your debut with Betis, as well as with the Spanish national team, with whom you won the Euro Under 19 championship," he added.

Ceballos, who helped Spain get the second place at the European U21 Championship, said: "I had no other option but to say yes as it was always my dream to play here. I want to thank my family as they have accompanied me through everything. I have come to give everything for this club and help to make more great history".