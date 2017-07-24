Czech Karolina Pliskova stays on top of WTA singles rankings

Czech tennis player Karolina Pliskova, with 6.855 points, continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday.

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza climbed to the fourth spot with 4,990 points, and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina jumped to the fifth with 4.935 points.

Additionally, second-placed Romanian player Simona Halep was followed by German Angelique Kerber, after she lost her top ranking position.

The current WTA rankings and points are as follows:

1. Karolina Pliskova (Czech) 6,855 points

2. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,670

3. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,975

4. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 4,990

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 4,935

6. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 4,780

7. Johanna Konta (UK) 4,750

8. Svetlana Kuznetsova (Russia) 4,500

9. Venus Williams (USA) 4,157

10. Agnieszka Radwanska (Poland) 3,985.