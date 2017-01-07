Cristiano Ronaldo returns for Real Madrid-Granada game

Ronaldo returns after being rested in Wednesday's Copa del Rey win over Sevilla.

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Real Madrid side to play Granada in its first La Liga football game of the year on Saturday, while Sergio Ramos, Pepe, Gareth Bale, Lucas Vazquez and Mateo Kovacic will be absent because of injury.

Ronaldo returns after coach Zinedine Zidane gave him a rest from last Wednesday's Copa del Rey match against Sevilla, which Real Madrid won 3-0, reports Efe.

The team is made up of: Keylor Navas, Kiko Casilla, Ruben Yanez, Dani Carvajal, Danilo, Varane, Nacho, Marcelo, Coentrao, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Isco, Marco Asensio, James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Benzema, Morata and Mariano.