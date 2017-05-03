Cristiano Ronaldo is unique: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane lavished praise on hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese sensation’s goals powered the holders to an impressive 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Tuesday night.

“I don't know whether it's all down to him being rested. He's got goals in him and he's unique. It's important for him to rest from time to time and he knows that," Zidane said while speaking to reporters at the post-match press conference.

Zizou also paid tribute to the immense depth he has at Real.

“I'm pleased because whenever a player comes off, whoever comes on does a great job, it's impressive. We know exactly how we have to play," he said.

"Today we went with Isco in the starting line-up, operating between the lines, and he did a marvellous job. Then, when we brought Lucas and Marco on that gave a bit more balance defensively and offered us greater width down the flanks. I'm pleased with all of my players,” he added.

Zidane also singled out Nacho for praise, after the defender replaced injured right-back Dani Carvajal at half-time and acquitted himself well in an unfamiliar position.

“He’s a player who can slot into any position across the defence and do an equally brilliant job. The most impressive thing about him is the fact he’s always focussed. For him, every ball is the most crucial one. He’s got great concentration and quality,” Zidane added.



(All quotes are from www.realmadrid.com)