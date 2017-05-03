Ronaldo received a commemorative shirt from Perez at the club's training ground with the number 400 on its back.
Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez on Wednesday honoured forward Cristiano Ronaldo for reaching the 400-goal mark with the club, which the Portuguese forward attributed to teamwork.
Ronaldo received a commemorative shirt from Perez at the club's training ground with the number 400 on its back, after scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, reports Efe.
"The team did a tremendous job, we were outstanding. It was a complete performance and we performed very well right from the first whistle to the last. I'm very happy to have struck a hat-trick and made it 400 goals for Real Madrid," Cristiano told the club's media.
"We've now got a good lead, but there's still the return leg to come and the tie isn't over yet. Atletico are a very fine, strong side and it's not by chance that they're in the semi-finals. We'll have to be focused for next Wednesday's game," he added.