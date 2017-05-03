Real Madrid's president Florentino Perez on Wednesday honoured forward Cristiano Ronaldo for reaching the 400-goal mark with the club, which the Portuguese forward attributed to teamwork.

Ronaldo received a commemorative shirt from Perez at the club's training ground with the number 400 on its back, after scoring a hat-trick on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals, reports Efe.

"The team did a tremendous job, we were outstanding. It was a complete performance and we performed very well right from the first whistle to the last. I'm very happy to have struck a hat-trick and made it 400 goals for Real Madrid," Cristiano told the club's media.

"We've now got a good lead, but there's still the return leg to come and the tie isn't over yet. Atletico are a very fine, strong side and it's not by chance that they're in the semi-finals. We'll have to be focused for next Wednesday's game," he added.