Court sets $352,000 bail for jailed Spanish football body chief

A Spanish judge has ordered that the currently suspended and jailed president of Spain's football federation can leave detention if he posts bail of 300,000 euros ($352,000).



Ángel María Villar, who had been held in custody since his arrest on July 20 on suspicion of being involved in corruption, forgery, criminal mismanagement, misappropriation of funds and asset stripping, would be able to walk free upon payment of the bond, judge Santiago Pedraz said, reports Efe.



National Court judge Pedraz arrived at his decision based on there being no well-founded risk of flight as magistrates and investigators carry on their probe into Villar, his son and federation Vice President Juan Padron.



Villar has also resigned from his post as Vice President of Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and as a member of its executive committee, according to European soccer sources.