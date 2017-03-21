County cricket: Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Nottinghamshire

Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is set to return on county circuit for a short stint with Nottinghamshire as cover for Australian pacer James Pattinson.

Pujara will arrive in mid-May and will be available for home and away County Championship fixtures against Gloucestershire, as well as matches against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

“We have looked around the world to find the right player,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket Mick Newell.

“The most important thing was to sign someone with the quality to make us better, rather than limiting our options by saying it had to be a bowler.

“We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and - particularly as we'll be without Alex Hales during that period - we are more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the Club,” Newell added.

Pujara replaces Pattinson, who has been named in Australia squad for the Champions Trophy next month.

The 29-year-old batsman has had county stints in the past with Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

He averages 51.32 in 48 Tests, scoring 3798 runs.

“I am ready for it. I am already working on my skills and preparing for competitive cricket, said Pujara.

“I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I am really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player. The aim is to win as many games as possible so the team stays on top of the points table,” he added.