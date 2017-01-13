Corinthians make bid for Didier Drogba

The 38-year-old legend is free agent at the moment.

Corinthians have made a bid to sign former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, according to media reports.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Montreal Impact in November and has expressed a desire to continue playing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Corinthians have struck a deal with several sponsors to help cover Drogba's wages and sent a proposal to the Ivorian's representatives on Thursday, Uol Esporte reported.

The Sao Paulo outfit are understood to be facing competition for Drogba's signature from a raft of clubs including his former team Marseille.

Drogba scored 23 goals in 41 matches for Montreal Impact after ending his second spell with Chelsea in May 2015.