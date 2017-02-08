Copa del Rey: ‘Lucky’ Barcelona edge Atletico Madrid to reach final



Barcelona progressed to their fourth consecutive Copa del Rey final after an extremely controversial 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at the Camp Nou on Wednesday night.

Luis Enrique’s side, who have not lost at home to Atleti in over a decade, led 2-1 from last week’s first leg at the Vicente Calderon and extended their lead two minutes before half time when Luis Suarez tapped home after Miguel Angel Moya could only parry Lionel Messi’s low shot into his path.

Needing two goals to send the tie to extra time, the visitors went on the offensive at the start of a fiery second half. Sergi Roberto and Yannick Carrasco were sent off for second yellow cards within ten minutes of each other before Atleti were awarded a penalty with ten minutes remaining for Gerard Pique’s foul on substitute Kevin Gameiro.

The Frenchman skied his penalty high over the bar but redeemed himself by putting his side back on level terms on 83 minutes, finishing Antoine Griezmann’s ball across goal into an empty net.

The game should have gone to extra time as Griezmann had a second-half goal incorrectly ruled out for offside, much to the disbelief of the visitors.

Atleti pushed forward in search of a second but Barcelona held on despite a second red card for Luis Suarez in stoppage time.

They will face the winnner of the second semifinal that will be played on Wednesday night between Celta Vigo and Deportivo Alaves.