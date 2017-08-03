Colombo Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat first

India captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bat first in the second cricket Test against Sri Lanka, here on Thursday.

India have made one change to their playing eleven, brining in fit-again KL Rahul in place of Abhinav Mukund.

Sri Lanka have made three changes with Dinesh Chandimal returning to lead the side.

Besides for the hosts, Malinda Pushpakumara will make his debut while Dhananjaya de Silva has also been included in the playing eleven.

Teams:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal(C), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Rangana Herath, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep.