Coleman may call Bale for Ireland match

Wales head coach Chris Coleman has said he is considering calling Real Madrid's Gareth Bale for the 2018 football World Cup qualifier against Ireland on March 24.

The 27-year-old sustained a right ankle injury on November 22 and had to undergo surgery in London, reports Efe.

The BBC quoted Coleman as saying of Bales' fitness recovery: "So far so good, no problem. Nothing to worry about, there are no problems."

Asked if the former Tottenham Hotspur winger will be called up for the Ireland game in Dublin, Coleman said: "There are no alarm bells ringing. We still have a bit of time left and fingers crossed."

The coach added that he plans to travel to Madrid soon to visit Bale.