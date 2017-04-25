FC Barcelona coach Luis Enrique said on Tuesday that the Clasico victory against hosts Real Madrid has boosted the morale of the Catalan football giants.

The coach urged his squad to be organised in the remaining La Liga matches after defeating Real Madrid 3-2 and topping the table, reports Efe.

During a press conference on the eve of the clash against Osasuna, he reiterated that "the win at the Santiago Bernabeu (stadium) was a morale booster".

Enrique hoped that this victory will serve "as a stimulus" as the season enters its final stretch.

With only five games before the end of the season, the coach prefers to focus on beating Osasuna on Wednesday at the Camp Nou stadium here.

"The key is to win the points because we absolutely must continue chasing them," the coach stressed referring to runners-up Real Madrid.

He added that he does not believe that Barcelona are favorites to win the La Liga and predicted the end of the season will be "complicated" for both clubs.

Barcelona lead La Liga with 75 points after 33 matches on goal difference, while second-placed Real Madrid have the same points with one match in hand against Celta Vigo.