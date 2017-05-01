COA asks BCCI to name India squad for ICC Champions Trophy

The Committee of Administrators on Thursday directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce the Indian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy immediately.

According to media reports, the Indian board was expected to submit the team list by 25 April, but failed to do so due to a feud between COA and the BCCI in relation to the revenue sharing model ahead of the Champions Trophy, starting 1 June in London.

“Squad for the Champions Trophy was to be submitted by 25 April, but it has not even been selected yet,” the COA stated.

Earlier, the Supreme Court-appointed COA had advised BCCI members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.

The COA also intimidated the Indian board that it may seek Supreme Court’s intervention if BCCI general body takes any decision “against the interest of Indian cricket” at its SGM on 7 May.

(With inputs from agencies)