Claude Puel does well because he takes initiative: Arsene Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke highly of his counterpart Claude Puel ahead of the Gunners trip to Southampton, terming his debut season in the English Premier League a success.

“I believe he has done well because they have taken initiative in every single game,” said Wenger at the pre-match press conference.

Interestingly, Wenger managed Puel when he was at Monaco from 1987-1996 and the Gunners boss feels his former player has done well with the Saints, especially against the big teams.

“They have been doing well against the big teams in the league and overall they got to the League Cup final. Southampton had a very convincing performance on the day. Overall he has done well.

“The main thing is goalkeepers who waste time. I watched the game, it didn’t come up to me that they especially wasted time - Southampton - in that game. Overall, the biggest impact referees can have is on the goalkeepers and maybe punish them with a yellow card,” Wenger added on the topic of goalkeepers wasting time in the Premier League recently.