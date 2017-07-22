Chelsea have completed the transfer of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for a reported figure of £60 million, the Blues confirmed.

“Chelsea Football Club is delighted to announce Alvaro Morata has completed his move from Real Madrid on a five-year-deal,” the club said in a statement.

With the move from the European and Spanish champions, Morata is now the most expensive Spanish footballer ever, a honour which was coincidentally held by Fernando Torres after his £50 million switch from Liverpool to Chelsea.

Upon completing his transfer, Morata said: “I am so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible”.

Morata impressed at Los Blancos last season, despite getting limited playing time, scoring 20 goals across all competitions and was courted by Manchester United as well but with the Red Devils opting for Romelu Lukaku instead, the Blues path was paved clear.

The 24-year-old has won a host of trophies during his two stints with Real Madrid, including the La Liga and the Champions League as well as with Italian side Juventus, with whom he lifted the Serie A, Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italia and Chelsea fans will hope his lucky streak continues in England as well.

The 6'2 striker will jet out to join his teammates for their pre-season tour of Asia and while Morata might not feature in their tie against Arsenal on Saturday evening, he is expected to play a part in their game against Bayern Munich on July 25.