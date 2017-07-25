Chelsea players have learnt from past mistakes: Cesar Azpilcueta

The horrors of the 2015-16 Premier League campaign have taught Chelsea players a valuable lesson, according to Spanish defender Cesar Azpilcueta.

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s 2017 International Champions Cup tie with Bundelisga giants Bayern Munich, Azpilcueta spoke about how the capital club suffered a tumultuous few seasons.

“After being champions three years ago, we had a terrible season and we have to learn from this,” Azpilcueta said, adding, “After being champions of the Premier League, everything we are going to face, they (our opponents) are going to win more than before. So we know it’s going to be harder but we are working on that”.

Under Jose Mourinho, Chelsea romped to the Premier League title in 2015 but the following season, they found themselves inexplicably placed near the bottom of the league table after a dismal run of results which ultimately led to Mourinho getting sacked.

Antonio Conte was appointed as Mourinho’s replacement last season and surprised many as he led the Blues to the Premier league title, breaking a number of records along the way and it seems that nobody will ease their guard this time round.

The Blues have begun their pre-season on impressive note, winning all their games so far, including a 3-0 humbling of arch-rivals Arsenal on Saturday, but a stiffer test awaits when they face Bayern at the same venue on Tuesday evening.

The 27-year-old Azpilcueta, however, insisted that the Blues need not fear anyone as he added, “We are the current Premier League champions and we have a good season ahead of us”.