Chelsea get green light over Stamford Bridge rebuild

The new 60,000-set stadium will reportedly cost the Premier League side a hefty sum of £500 million.

Chelsea have been given the green light for a multi-million pound redevelopment of their Stamford Bridge stadium, the Premier League leaders revealed.

Hammersmith and Fulham Council's planning committee voted unanimously to approve the proposal for a 60,000-seat stadium, which would reportedly cost around £500 million ( $610 million, €576 million).

"More than a year ago, a planning application for a new stadium at Stamford Bridge with an expanded seating capacity was submitted to our local council, Hammersmith & Fulham," a statement on Chelsea's website confirmed.

"Over the past 12 months, we have consulted widely with neighbouring residents, local businesses, statutory authorities and continued to work closely with the council.

"Tonight the council's planning committee considered the application and we are grateful that planning permission was granted for the redevelopment of our historic home.

"The committee decision does not mean that work can begin on site. This is just the latest step, although a significant one, that we have to take before we can commence work, including obtaining various other permissions."