Chelsea deserved win against Everton: Eden Hazard

Chelsea’s Belgian duo, Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard, praised the team’s overall quality after their impressive 3-0 win at Everton on Sunday, according to a statement on the club website.

The Blues strengthened their position at the top of the table courtesy of the win on Merseyside, with Pedro, Gary Cahill and substitute Willian all on target in the second half.

Courtois was called into action in the first minute when he diverted a Dominic Calvert-Lewin strike against the foot of the post, but after that, it was smooth sailing for the Belgian custodian. He believes it could be a pivotal victory with regards to the title race.

“It feels very significant,’ said the goalkeeper. “Everton won their last eight home games, they’ve been on a good run and they score a lot of goals so to keep a clean sheet, play well and win was good.”

“In the first half we had some difficulties because Idrissa Gueye was following Eden everywhere so it was difficult to find space.”



“In the second half Pedro scored a great goal and from that point we were able to control the game better. We scored a good second goal, although maybe it was a bit lucky, and a fantastic third, so it feels good. There aren’t many games left so obviously it’s a good win,” enthused Courtois.

It was Hazard’s free-kick, after being brought down by his man-marker Gueye, which led to Gary Cahill scoring our second goal, and the attacker felt the away side were the dominant one on the night.

“It was a great game and a great achievement,’ said the Belgian winger. “It’s always difficult to go to Everton and play a great game like we did. We controlled it from the start until the end which is good for us.”

“It’s this kind of game where beforehand you can be scared because when they play at home they are very strong and anything can happen, but we dealt with it and we played a fantastic game, we deserved to win.”

“Sometimes it’s difficult because the guy is everywhere with me, but when it’s not me somebody else can make the difference, like Pedro did,” added Hazard.

The Blues need nine points from their remaining four games to secure the title, and Courtois is well aware we still have plenty of work to do.

“We never look at Tottenham, of course we want them to drop points but the most important thing is to look at ourselves,’ he said. “With Southampton at home and Everton away, Tottenham probably thought we would drop points, so to win both games is very significant.”

‘Now we just have to win our home games, that will be very important,” added the custodian.

(All quotes are from www.chelseafc.com)