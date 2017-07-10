Chelsea agree fee for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Chelsea have agreed a fee for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata pending a medical, the Blues confirmed.

“Chelsea Football Club and Real Madrid have agreed terms for the transfer of Alvaro Morata to Stamford Bridge,” the club said in a club statement.

“The move is now subject to him agreeing personal terms and passing a medical,” it added.

While the official figure has not been disclosed, Morata is reportedly costing the defending Premier League champions a cool £60 million, which would make the Spaniard the most expensive signing in the history of the club.

After Manchester United hijacked Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku, the capital club had made the 24-year-old Morata their No.1 target, with manager Antonio Conte said to be getting impatient at the lack of headway especially after his public fallout with wantaway striker Diego Costa.

Morata excelled with limiting playing time at the Los Blancos last season as the Spanish giants romped to a Champions League and La Liga double, but was said to be impatient playing fiddle to the likes of Karim Benzema and pushed for a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Currently training with the Real squad at the UCLA campus as the Spanish side amp up their pre-season preparations, Morata is expected to jet out to London immediately before linking up with his new teammates on their pre-season tour of Asia.

Chelsea play arch-rivals Arsenal in the Bird’s Nest, Beijing on 22 July before flying to Singapore to take part in two 2017 International Champions Cup ties against Bayern Munich (25 July) and Inter Milan (29 July).

The Arsenal tie may come too soon for him, however, but he could feature in the games against Bayern and Inter.

Morata becomes Chelsea’s third signing of the summer after the Blues acquisitions of Antonio Rudiger and Tiemoue Bakayoko and brings the Premier League club’s summer spending to a total of over £120 million.