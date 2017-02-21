Champions League preview: Sevilla host upstarts Leicester City

This season’s high-flyers in the La Liga, Sevilla, host last season’s surprise English Premier League champions Leicester City in a Champions League game. The game is sure to witness a barrage of goals at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan come Wednesday night.

The Andalusians may be in form, but if Leicester’s progress in Europe is anything to go by, the Foxes won’t make it easy.



Sevilla

Unai Emery’s departure was supposed to have crippled Sevilla, but they have progressed in leaps and bounds under Jorge Sampaoli’s guidance.

Coming second to Juventus in the Group stages is nothing to be ashamed of but their domestic results have been eye catching to say the least, snapping a Real Madrid’s 40-match unbeaten streak a massive achievement

Two players, who have plied their trade in England, have become Sevilla’s shining lights this season. While midfielder Samir Nasri joined in the summer, forward Stevan Jovetic made the switch in the January transfer window. Yet, his presence adds a dynamism, which was sorely missing in the Sevilla attack after Kevin Gameiro’s departure.



In a strange coincidence, both were teammates at Manchester City not so long ago, but found themselves out of favour at the English club and have given their career a second wind in sunny Spain.

Sevilla have a few injuries concerns, with Michael Krohn-Dehli and Benoit Tremoulinas out and Nicolas Pareja is a doubt, but they could make the bench.

Leicester City

After their FA Cup exit on the weekend, Leicester’s only hopes of glory rest in Europe.

Their Premier League title defence has been dismal at the least, as they lie closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

Their form in Europe, however, has been encouraging as they ran out winners in their group, qualifying for the knockouts without breaking much of a sweat.

Without the indefatigable N’Golo Kante, there is a gaping hole in midfield--one which subsequent replacement seems unable to be filled.

The biggest disappointments, however, have been the underperforming duo of Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Hardy. The Algerian midfielder is struggling to score from open-play and Vardy is struggling to score at all! They need to step up on the biggest night in the club’s history if they are to keep the dream run alive.

Meanwhile, Islam Slimani has been struggling with a groin injury for a while now and looks unlikely to make the starting line up. But, apart from him, Leicester are largely injury-free.

Super Stat: This is the first-ever meeting between the two, which is not surprising if one considers the fact that Leicester have never played in the Champions League prior to the 2016-17 season!