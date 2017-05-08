Champions League preview: Monaco eyeing miracle at Juventus

Monaco travel to Juventus with nothing to lose, desperately hoping that a miracle occurs which allows them to overturn a two-goal deficit from the first leg in their UEFA Champions League semifinal at Juventus Stadium on Tuesday night.

The first leg effectively sealed the deal in Bianconeri’s favour, prompting many to write off Monaco despite having at least 90 minutes still to play for.

It is hard to see anyone but Juventus progressing, as the impenetrable Italians are too disciplined a side too be complacent against the Leonardo Jardim’s men.

Juventus

Considering Monaco have to score a minimum of two away goals to progress, the hosts will be wary of playing against a side that have nothing to lose.

Avoiding conceding an early goal will be key, for Monaco will seek to batter them from the first minute itself as they seek to overturn the considerable deficit.

And that will play right into Bianconeri’s hands, as they love soaking up the pressure and then springing a rapid counter attack which, more often than not, has devastating results.

Gonzalo Higuain was at his clinical best in the first leg and this time round, he along with compatriot Paulo Dybala will be at the forefront of all the home side’s attacks.

Midfielder Sami Khedira served his one-match suspension in the first leg and on Tuesday should return to the starting XI in place of Claudio Marchisio.

Considering Juventus do not have any fresh injury concerns, Allergi knows his side cannot have any excuses for failure on Tuesday and will look to beat Monaco, not just settle for a draw.

What they are saying: “Against Monaco, we have to play better than we did in the Turin derby. We need to put in a great performance and set out to win without even thinking about settling for a draw,” says Juventus full-back Alex Sandro (www.juventus.com)

Injury concerns: Marko Pjaca (Knee), Danile Rugani (Knee)

Suspension Alert: None

Monaco

It was a humbling encounter for Monaco in the first leg in front of their home fans and they will be desperate to at least make a fight of it. They did have a few chances but with their forwards not at their clinical best, Juventus punished them for their profligacy by hitting them on the counter.

Lessons will have been learnt from that tie at the Stade Louis II, but surely at the Juventus Stadium, it will be too little too late to make a difference?

Having said that, the Champions League is the place for comebacks and vibrant sides such as Monaco can never be counted out till the bell has been rung.

Rumours of Kylian Mbappe making the move to Real Madrid continue to swirl, but is the teenaged striker really worth the massive money being discussed? Should he and strike-partner Radamel Falcao inspire a noteworthy performance, it will definitely hasten his exit from the French principality.

What they are saying: “We must believe in a five percent chance against Juventus and play with nothing to lose,” feels Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim(www.normangeestar.net)

Injury concerns: Benjamin Mendy (Muscular Problems), Gabriel Boschilla (Knee)

Suspension Alert: None

Super Stat: Juventus keeper Gianluigi Buffon has not conceded a goal in Europe in his last six games, a span of over 540 minutes!