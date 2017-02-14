Champions League Preview: Bayern Munich face familiar foes Arsenal 

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich will have to be wary of complacency when they host Arsenal on Wednesday night at the Allianz Arena in the Champions League, knowing the Gunners can spring an odd surprise.

Still, there is no denying Bayern are in the ascendancy in this tie with a stellar line-up such as theirs, but then again no match was ever won on paper.



Bayern Munich

The Bavarians are unbeaten in their last 14 games, winning 13 and drawing one, proving that Carlo Ancelotti’s methods seem to be bearing fruit after a difficult start.

In Europe, however, they haven't been spectacular. In fact, their reward for finishing second in the group stage behind Atletico Madrid is a round-of-16 clash with the North London side.

Strange it would seem for a side which boasts the world’s best goalkeeper in Manuel Neuer and a defence which has the likes of defensive rock Mats Hummels, the evergreen Philip Lahm and the phenomenal David Alaba.

Perhaps the chief reason they have struggled in the continental games is the fact that Thomas Mueller is undergoing the worst run of his career. He seems to have lost that Midas touch and needs to prove that he’s still got it on the biggest stage of them all.

Bayern have another danger man in Robert Lewandowski, the sinewy Pole who just loves scoring and is in good touch of late, so there are plenty of players the Gunners need to be wary of.

In the injury department, Jerome Boateng’s loss is keenly felt in defence but with Inigo Martinez stepping in, Bayern should be okay.



Arsenal

Arsenal will not need reminding of what happens when they play Bayern, as the Bavarians have always progressed at the Gunners expense in recent seasons.

In the Premier League Arsenal are where they almost always are, safely ensconced in the top four and not contending for the title. Their manager will return to the touchline for this tie as he has been serving a touchline ban in domestic completions but it will take more than his presence to force a result in Munich.

Too often this season, Mesut Ozil has fallen silent when he shouldn't have, not befitting a player who is considered among the world’s best midfielders. And too often, Arsenal have lumped it all on Alexis Sanchez, as the Chilean is expected to work wonders on his own in what is a team game. Against pedestrian opposition, he does rise to the occasion, but against Bayern on Wednesday will require able support from all ends.

The Gunners are bereft of Santi Cazorla and Aaron Ramsey in midfield and while their teammates are able players, the likes of Granit Xhaka and Fracis Coquelin don’t infuse confidence.

Super Stat: The last time Bayern played Arsenal at home was in the 2015-16 season and the Bavarians thumped the Gunners 5-1!