Champions League: Manchester City edge Monaco in thriller

Manchester City went behind twice but somehow managed clawed back to script a thrilling 5-3 home win over Monaco on Tuesday night in their Champions League round-of-16 first leg tie.

City manager Pep Guardiola made a startling change to his line up, opting to place defensive midfielder Fernandinho at left-back, despite having Alexsandar Kolarov available for selection. His starting XI somehow managed to cram the likes of Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne in, leaving no doubt that they would be going for the kill from the off.

Guardiola’s opposite number, Leonardo Jardim, made a surprise change of his own, opting to bench experienced midfielder Joao Moutinho, preferring a relatively youthful lineup for the trip to the Etihad.

After a breathtaking opening period, in which both sides had chances to score, City would take the lead, via the in-form Sterling in the 27th minute. Sane did all the hard running on the left wing, shrugging off a few challenges before setting up the close-range chance for Sterling, who popped up at the right time for a simple tap-in.

City’s all-out attack policy may have drawn first blood but it left them vulnerable defensively and against a defence that has been suspect on many occasions, Monaco’s potent attack would find plenty of joy on the night.

For within four minutes of conceding, the visitors were level. Fabinho sent in an inviting cross from the right and Radamel Falcao dived to guide his header into the back of the net. The defensive duo of Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones have never inspired confidence and their marking skills were found wanting yet again.

Monaco would strike once more in the first half and it their 18-year-old sensation, Kylian Mbappe, who finished emphatically from an acute angle in the five minutes before half-time. Fabinho was having a field day as it was his second assist on the night and at the interval, the visitors were in command of the tie.

Early in the second half, Falcao had a chance to double his side’s lead after Otamendi tripped him in the box, but his weak penalty was saved comfortably by Willy Caballero, giving City hope that a comeback was on the cards.

And two minutes before the hour-mark, City equalised via their leading man, Sergio Aguero. City’s rapid counter had caught Monaco cold, but the forward’s shot should not have beaten Daniel Subasic from that angle. It will definitely go down as a howler, as the goalkeeper let his teammates down big time at a crucial juncture in the game.

Monaco gave one final push as they strived to find a third goal and they did, thanks to the brilliance of Falcao, who atoned for his penalty miss with a goal that was the highlight of the night. Thomas Lemar’s long ball found Falcao on the edge of the box with Stones for company. But, not only did the forward bring the ball down with a nifty first-touch, he left the defender on the floor and as he was closed down by three opponents including Caballero, he cooly chipped the goalkeeper from 15 yards to give the visitors the lead three minutes after conceding an equaliser.

With less than thirty minutes remaining, City looked like they might be heading out of the the continental competition but once again, their talismanic striker, Sergio Aguero delivered when required. David Silva’s corner in the 72nd minute was volleyed home from close range and City finally looked like they were in the ascendancy. Stones then put them ahead with a close-range finish after Yaya Toure’s headed flick found him unmarked near the far post in the 77th minute.

City weren't done yet and got the two-goal cushion they were pressing so hard for when Aguero unselfishly squared the ball for Sane to stroke home with eight minutes left on the clock.

Guardiola will be happy with the final result and while a two-goal lead is by no means definitive, the fact that his side were staring at a home defeat at one stage will make him the happier of the two managers.

For Jardim and Monaco, the tie is still not over as they have three important away goals, but to lose a tie when they were on the cusp of victory will rankle them to no end.

The return leg in Monaco is scheduled for the 15th of March.