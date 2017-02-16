Champions League: Bayern Munich guns down Arsenal

Bayern Munich’s second-half blitz obliterated Arsenal in their Champions League round-of-16 clash at the Allianz Arena, running out 5-1 winners on Wednesday night to effectively book a place in the quarters.

Arjen Robben’s early howitzer had opened proceedings but Alexis Sanchez’s bundled equaliser had left the tie openly poised. Post the interval, however, things dramatically changed.

Carlo Ancelotti chose to bench the under-performing Thomas Mueller and picked Douglas Costa in his place, the only change of note in Bayern’s standard 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ancelotti’s opposite number, Arsene Wenger, chose to start Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on the left flank in place of Theo Walcott and continued his strategy of picking David Ospina in goal for cup ties in stead of the experienced Petr Cech, who starts in the Premier League.

Both sides had chances to add to the score in the first period but were found lacking in front of goal, with Robert Lewandowski and Granit Xhaka the chief culprits.

Post the break, Bayern turned up the tempo and it was their captain, Philip Lahm, who would prove key to the second goal.

The evergreen full-back, retiring at the end of the season, sent in a delicious cross from the right and Lewandowski made amends for his earlier misses with a towering header in the 53rd minute.

And within three minutes of going ahead, the Bavarians doubled their lead with Lewandowski turning provider this time. Xabi Alonso’s pass found him on the edge of the box with his back to the goal and without looking to turn and finish himself, his delicate back-heel to Thiago Alcantara sent the Arsenal defence the wrong way. Thiago’s finish found the bottom corner and Bayern were 3-1 and cruising but knew with the away goal conceded they weren't home and dry yet.

They continued to press for a fourth goal but were initially kept at bay by the post and some superb reactions from Ospina in the Arsenal goal.

Eventually the goal came and it was the mercurial Thiago to the fore yet again, his deflected shot from the edge of the box sending Ospina the wrong way in the 63rd minute.

Thiago had the opportunity to score a hat-trick later on, but unselfishly laid off the ball for substitute Muller, who lapped up the chance with glee in the 88th minute.

After dominating competitions the past three years under Pep Guardiola but flattering to deceive in the Champions League, these are the kind of performances Bayern fans expect from their side. And Carlo Ancelotti is a man who knows what they want and just might deliver it in his first season in charge.

For Arsenal, however, the defeat is a painful one but their fans will be used to the humiliation at the hands of Europe’s finest, as the Gunners rarely progress beyond the initial knockout stages.

The return leg at the Emirates is scheduled for the 7th of March, but even if Arsenal manage to beat Bayern, they most certainly will be crashing out of the Champions League.

Perhaps the time has come for a new man at the helm?