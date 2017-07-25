Carlo Ancelotti says Arturo Vidal will stay at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich head coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted on Monday that veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal is to stay at the record German football champions.

Much speculation surrounded the future of the 30-year-old Chile midfielder as reports linked him to possible moves to Manchester United or Inter Milan, but Ancelotti ruled all those reports out, reports Efe.

"I have a lot of confidence in Vidal," Ancelotti said. "I know there are rumours -- Vidal will stay with us, 100 per cent," the Italian said in a press conference ahead of facing English champions Chelsea at International Champions Cup.

Vidal moved to Bayern in the summer of 2015 from Juventus.

Bayern were defeated in the previous two matches at the pre-season event, losing first to Arsenal in a penalty shootout 2-3 after a 1-1 draw, then 0-4 against Milan.