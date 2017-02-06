Cameroon final contestant at 2017 Confederations Cup

The Cameroon football team became the eighth and final participant in the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia after winning the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

In the final match of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon between Cameroon and Egypt on Sunday, the Indomitable Lions managed to come back after trailing 0-1, scoring twice in the second half to clinch the trophy 2-1, reports Tass.

The goals for Cameroon, managed by Belgian head coach Hugo Broos, were scored by Nicolas N'Koulou and Vincent Aboubakar.

Following Sunday's triumph of the Indomitable Lions, the complete list of the 2017 Confederations Cup participants is as follows: hosts Russia, 2014 World Cup champions Germany, 2015 Copa America champions Chile, 2015 Asian Cup champions Australia, 2015 Gold Cup winners Mexico, 2016 Euro Cup winners Portugal, Nations Cup winners New Zealand and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Champion Cameroon.

The 2017 Confederations Cup will be held between June 17 and July 2 at four stadiums in Russia and they are Otkritie-Arena in Moscow, St. Petersburg Arena, Fisht in Sochi and Kazan-Arena in Kazan.

The draw for the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup was held on November 26 in the Russian city of Kazan. Following the draw hosts Russia were placed in Group A alongside Portugal, Mexico and New Zealand. Group B has brought together Germany, Chile, Australia and Cameroon.

The opening game will be played in St. Petersburg on June 17 between Russia and New Zealand. Russia will face Portugal in Moscow on June 21 and on June 24 it will play Mexico in Kazan.