Bundesliga: Chicharito guides Leverkusen past Augsburg

Bayer Leverkusen moved 3-1 past Augsburg thanks to a brace from Javier Hernandez at the opener of the 21st round in Bundesliga football championship here.

Leverkusen Friday did not only reap the ninth win of the season but also scored the 50,000th goal in the history of the Bundesliga through winger Karim Bellarabi, who marked the opener against Augsburg, reports Xinhua news agency.

Both sides staged an evenly balanced encounter from the kick-off. It were yet the visitors who broke the deadlock as Kai Havertz' square pass found Bellarabi, who netted with 23 minutes into the game.

Augsburg almost restored parity 10 minutes later but Ja-Cheol Koo was unable to overcome onrushing Leverkusen's goalkeeper Bernd Leno following a one-on-one at the edge of the box.

Leverkusen punished the hosts' poor chance conversion as Hernandez completed a combination via Havertz to double the advantage five minutes before the half-time whistle.

After the restart, the Augusburg piled on the pressure as Raul Bobadilla tested Bernd Leno before Dominik Kohr reduced the arrears following a square pass from Koo with 60 minutes into the game.

Roger Schmidt's men remained unimpressed and restored their two-goal lead just five minutes later after Hernandez wrapped up his brace and the game owing to Havertz' pass into path.

Leverkusen remained in control of the proceedings and protected their lead to the end to ensure the second straight win.

With the result, Leverkusen climb to the eighth place for the moment meanwhile Augsburg remain in the 13th position of the standings after suffering their second defeat in row.