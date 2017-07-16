British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton powers home to win

Briton Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes on Sunday won the British Grand Prix at the Silverstone circuit for the fifth time in his career.

Starting from pole, Hamilton was the first to cross the line at his home circuit after completing 52 laps of the 5.891 km (3.66 miles) race track, reports Efe.

The Mercedes AMG driver claimed his fourth consecutive win at the circuit and fifth in total, having triumphed in 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

The victory puts him on a level pegging with compatriot Jim Clark and Alain Prost of France in terms of the record number of British GP wins.

Despite Hamilton's win on Sunday, he stays in second place in the driver standings.

Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas came second and Finland's Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari completed the podium, finishing third.

Germany's Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari finished seventh after a puncture on the last lap, but remains championship leader on 177 points.