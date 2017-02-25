Midfielder Nabil Bentaleb to stay at Schalke

Alegeria midfielder Nabil Bentaleb has signed a permanent deal to stay at German football club Schalke until 2021. Tottenham Hotspur and Schalke have agreed to make Bentaleb's contract permanent after the end of the loan deal this summer.

Hence, the 22-year-old midfielder on Friday penned a four-year deal, which will keep him with the "Royal Blues" until June 2021, reports Xinhua news agency.

"When I joined Schalke in the summer it was my goal to play as often as possible and to convince the club to make my deal permanent," Bentaleb told the club's official homepage.

The Algerian international, with 24 international caps, provided three assists and four goals in 20 appearances since his arrival in August 2016.

"I am very delighted that Nabil will stay with us," Schalke head coach Markus Weinzierl said." He has developed very well over the past few months, and his creativity is an asset for our team," he added.

Schalke sit currently on the 10th place of the standings. They encounter Hoffenheim at the closer of the 22nd round of Bundesliga on Sunday.