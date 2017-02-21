  1. Home
Brazil sacks Olympic-winning coach Rogerio Micale

  • IANS

    IANS | Rio de Janeiro

    February 21, 2017 | 02:18 PM

Rogerio Micale (Photo: Facebook)

Micale lost his job after Brazil's under-20 squad finished fifth in the South American qualifiers.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) fired Rogerio Micale as the youth coach, six months after he directed the national side to its first-ever Olympic gold.

Micale lost his job on Monday after Brazil's under-20 squad, a five-time world champion, finished fifth in the South American qualifiers, reports Efe,

The Brazilians will also miss the 2017 under-20 World Cup tournament in South Korea where the continent will be represented by Uruguay, Ecuador, Venezuela and Argentina.

Micale, who coached the Brazilian side that finished second in the 2015 under-20 World Cup, was appointed to coach the Olympic squad after the CBF fired Dunga.

