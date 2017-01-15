Brazil's Corinthians confirm Drogba pursuit

The 38-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Montreal Impact in November.

Corinthians have sent an official proposal to Didier Drogba as they attempt to secure one of Brazilian football's biggest ever signings.

The Sao Paulo outfit told media on Saturday that they are in talks with the former Chelsea striker, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We have sent a proposal to his representative informing that we can meet his demands, which are not unreasonable," Corinthians football director Flavio Adauto said.

"They have already received it and we're waiting for his response," he added.

The 38-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Montreal Impact in November and has made it known that he wants to continue playing.

Corinthians football manager Alessandro said the club struck a deal with sponsors to help cover Drogba's proposed salary.

"We have studied it along with our marketing department and have made a proposal with conviction," Alessandro said during the press conference.

Drogba would be the highest profile signing in Brazilian football since former Real Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder Clarence Seedorf joined Botafogo in 2012.

Corinthians are understood to be facing competition for the Ivorian's signature from a raft of clubs, including his former team Marseille.

Drogba scored 23 goals in 41 matches for Montreal Impact after ending his second spell with Chelsea in May 2015.