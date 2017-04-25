Brazil clubs eye Paris Saint-Germain winger Lucas Moura

At least three Brazilian Serie A clubs have shown interest in signing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Lucas Moura, according to media reports.

The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour under PSG coach Unai Emery in recent weeks, having played in only one of the team's past five matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to Uol news service, Moura's priority is to go to another European club if the Ligue 1 outfit opt to sell him in summer.

But it said that Flamengo, Fluminense and Moura's original club Sao Paulo were all monitoring the Brazilian international.

European clubs understood to be interested in him include Liverpool, Manchester United and Atletico Madrid.

Moura has scored 42 goals in 218 appearances for Paris Saint Germain since his 2013 move from Sao Paulo.

This season he has scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists.