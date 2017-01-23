Borussia Dortmund sign Swedish teenage striker Isak  

Borussia Dortmund on Monday signed Swedish teenage striker Alexander Isak from Swedish football club AIK Solna on a long-term contract, pipping several clubs to capture one of the brightest talents in European football.



Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said in a statement: "Alexander Isak is a hugely talented striker who many top clubs in Europe wanted to sign.



"We are delighted that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund. Both us and the player himself are convinced that this transfer has great potential."



Due to the fact that Isak, 17, is still a minor, the completion of the transfer still requires special approval by world football's governing body FIFA, which all parties expect to receive very soon, Dortmund said in their website.



Isak made his debut for Swedish runners-up AIK Solna at the age of just 16 and has since scored 13 goals in 29 competitive appearances.



A few weeks ago, he made his full international debut for Sweden and broke the 104-year-old record set by Erik Dahlström as the youngest player to score for the "Tre Kronor" aged 17 years and 113 days.



Eight-time German champions Dortmund didn't give details on the transfer fee but according to media reports, it could be above $10 million.