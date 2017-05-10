Borussia Dortmund extend contract with goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller

Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund said veteran goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has agreed to a one-year contract extension, which will keep him with the football club until June 2018.

"Roman has been an integral part of the BVB family for more than a decade. We are very happy that he wants to stand another year between Dortmund's posts." Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc said on Tuesday.

Weidenfeller, who will turn 37 in August, is Dortmund's oldest player and has worn their jersey for almost 15 years.

He joined the "Black-and-Yellows" in summer 2002 to win the Bundesliga title in 2011 and the German domestic double in 2012.

"I have deliberately decided to stay at my club for another year. I would like to continue to support Roman Buerki in his development and assisting young goalkeepers," Weidenfeller told the club's official home page.

The German international has made 353 competitive outings for Borussia Dortmund since his arrival.

Thomas Tuchel's men currently sit in the third place of the Bundesliga standings. They encounter midtable-team Augsburg to put their direct UEFA Champions League qualification beyond doubt at the 33rd round on Saturday.