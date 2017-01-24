Bopanna-Dabrowski reach Australian Open mixed doubles quarters

The unseeded pair were made to work hard for a place in the last-eight.

Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals of the Australian Open after beating Poland's Lukasz Kubot and Taiwan's Chan Yung-jan 6-4, 5-7 (10-3) in their second round tie.

The unseeded duo of Bopanna and Dabrowski clinched the first set without much fuss but went down in the second before bouncing back in the third set tie-breaker in a match that lasted one hour and 16 minutes.

Bopanna and Dabrowski will now lock horns with the winners of the match between Saisai Zheng-Alexander Peya and Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig.

Second seeded Sania and Croatian Dodig entered the second round after beating Germany's Laura Siegemund and Croatian Mate Pavic 7-5, 6-4.