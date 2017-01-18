Berlin to host Hockey Indoor World Cup 2018

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday announced that Berlin will host the Hockey Indoor World Cup 2018 between February 7-11.



The world's top 24 (12 men's and 12 women's) national indoor hockey teams will take part in the event which will be held in the 7,500 seat Max-Schmeling-Halle, according to an FIH release.



This will be the third time that Germany will host the Hockey Indoor World Cup following hugely successful events in 2003 and 2015 in Leipzig.



Making this announcement, FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra said: "We are delighted to confirm Germany as host of the fifth edition of the Hockey Indoor World Cup. Germany is considered a traditional hockey nation which has earned great success over the years. However, their passion for indoor hockey is renowned which proved key in the decision-making process."



He continued: "We are confident that the Deutscher Hockey-Bund (DHB) and the city of Berlin will deliver a big, bold, packed and loud event in line with our 10-year Hockey Revolution strategy."



The FIH also confirmed the qualification process for the Hockey Indoor World Cup. The competition will be played in a two-pool format, with six teams in each pool.



Each continent will be represented in each of the respective men's and women's Hockey Indoor World Cup tournaments by at least one of its countries, irrespective of whether or not a qualification tournament is held.