Benjamin Mendy eager to assist Manchester City strikers

Manchester City signed Monaco left-back Benjamin for a reported fee of £52 million and the Frenchman can't wait to show fans what the fuss is all about.

Upon inking a five-year contract, Mendy declared: “I am very proud of joining Manchester City, this is what I wanted from the very beginning. As soon as the championship was over, I talked to my family and it was all clear in my head, I wanted to join Manchester City. I'm really happy about it”.

Blessed with sizzling pace and a wicked left foot, Mendy’s highlight reels on YouTube have got the Sky Blues faithful excited at the idea of him linking up with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero.

“I can bring a lot of creativity in the game, I can offer different solutions, I like to take to play as full back and provide assists for the strikers," the 23-year-old added.

The Frenchman is City’s fifth signing of the summer after the acquisitions of Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker and Danilo, which brings Pep Guardiola’s overlay on just full-backs to a staggering total of £130.5 million.



Mendy, who was with Marseille for three years before moving to Monaco in 2016, thinks the City manager is similar to his boss at Marseille, Marcelo Bielsa.

“It is true that he (Pep Guardiola) likes to motivate and push his players. He is in the same mould as Marcelo Bielsa, they belong to the same football family and I think that can only be beneficial for me and for the rest of the team as well,” Mendy said.